It's a boy! Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcome newborn son

JC Olivera/Getty ImagesRicky Martin is now a father of four. He and husband Jwan Yosef announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy on Tuesday.

Martin was all smiles when posting an adorable photo of him and Jwan cuddling their newborn son to Instagram, along with the sweet annoucement "Nuestro hijo," meaning "our son." Martin also included the hashtag "elbebéhanacido" or, in English, "TheBabyIsBorn" in the caption, which also revealed the child's full name: Renn Martin-Yosef.

The "She Bangs" singer also took the celebration to his Instagram Stories, posting the same photo, with the caption in English, which included the "#4" hashtag.

While Martin and Yosef's faces are partially cropped out of the photo, their proud smiles do all the talking about how they're feeling about their new arrival.

The 47-year-old certainly has his hands full, though. He is the father of 11-year-old fraternal twins Matteo and Valentino, along with their baby sister Lucia, who is 10-months.

Martin and Yosef married in 2017.

