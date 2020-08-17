It’s 2020… Who Wouldn’t Expect A Fire Tornado?

If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more absurd, Mother Nature has taken inspiration from horror novelist Stephen King to bring us the “fire tornado.”

As wildfires destroyed nearly 20,000 acres in the eastern Sierras Saturday, California’s office for the National Weather Service issued a warning for a “fire tornado” with deadly blasts of fire, heat and wind of up to 60 mph! Also called a “firenado”, the warning is the first of its kind for the climate phenomenon. While it may be the first time the National Weather Service has issued a “firenado” warning, one was first spotted during the California wildfires of 2018.

Anyone have “firenado” on their 2020 apocalyptic bingo cards? What’s the most frightening weather phenomenon you’ve ever experienced? How soon until Hollywood brings us a “firenado” movie?