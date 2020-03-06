It took Taylor Swift five hours of makeup and a movement coach to become "The Man"

Courtesy TAS Rights ManagementWondering what it really took for Taylor Swift to become The Man in her video for “The Man”? A new behind the scenes video gives you a peek at the process.

The transformation included five hours of makeup and prosthetics each morning, done by the same guy who turned Taylor into a zombie for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. It also required a movement coach, who taught Taylor how to walk like a man, smoke a cigar, check out a woman and adjust her crotch like a man would.

“The Man Behind The Scenes - Becoming The Man is out now!” Taylor tweeted. “Only took 5 hours in the makeup chair + a little sprinkle of privilege dust.”

The behind the scenes clip assures, “No men were harmed in the making of this video.”

(Video contains censored profanity.)


