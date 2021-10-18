It only took five hours for Adele to impact the ‘Billboard’ charts

Simon Emmett

It took just five hours for Adele‘s new single, “Easy on Me,” to make an impact on the Billboard charts.

Since the cutoff for this week’s Billboard charts was at midnight on October 14, and “Easy on Me” debuted at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night, the airplay, downloads and sales it received only counted for the five hours prior to midnight.

Still, that was enough for “Easy on Me” to debut at #68 on the Billboard Hot 100, based on five hours’ worth of streaming, radio airplay and sales. Following its first full week of data tracking, the song is expected to soar to number one, which would make it her fifth career chart-topper.

Meanwhile, Billboard‘s charts that only measure airplay kept on tallying data through the 17th. As a result,”Easy on Me” debuted at number 14 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and number 21 on Pop Airplay.

Most impressively, the song debuted at number six on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. It’s the first time that a non-Christmas song debuted in the top 10 on that chart since 1993.

“Easy on Me” is the lead single from Adele’s new album 30, due out November 29.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.