It Might Be A While Before We Get Season 2 of Squid Game

You probably don’t want to hear this, but according to the creator of Squid Game, we may not see the second season until 2024.

When the series hit Netflix it wasn’t long before the show became a worldwide phenomenon and broke records for the streaming platform. During a recent interview, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he was in negotiations with Netflix for a release of the second season at the end of 2023 or 2024. He also added that the second season would ask yourself, “Is true solidarity between humans possible?”

Do you think this is too long to wait for season 2?