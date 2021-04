There are reports that Wedding Crashers 2 is currently in active development, and most of the big names in the movie are set to return.

It’s no surprise seeing as the first film killed it at the box office. It raked in almost $290 million at the box office on a $40 million budget. These are all rumors now, though, and the studio has not confirmed anything.

Should there be a second movie, or should they leave the movie alone?