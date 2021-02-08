Is this proof that Avril Lavigne has a new boyfriend?

Avril Lavigne recently teamed up with rocker Mod Sun for the collaborative single “Flames,” but now there seems to be proof that Avril is Mod’s new flame.

TMZ cameras caught Mod and Avril leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood together, and Mod was sporting a huge “AVRIL” tattoo on the back of his neck. Sources tell TMZ that the tattoo is 100% real because Mod supposedly would never get a temporary one.

As Page Six points out, Avril is a big fan of getting matching tattoos with whomever she happens to be involved with. They report when she was married to Sum 41‘s Deryck Whibley, she got two tattoos with him, and then got four with her ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

Avril also has a matching tattoo with her second ex-husband, Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger, and one with Phillip Sarofim, a guy she dated for a year around 2019.

As for Mod, he previously dated Bella Thorne.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.