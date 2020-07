The chances of a prequel to the classic film Grease looks to be gaining momentum now that Brett Haley has been named the director of the potential film.

The prequel, tentatively titled Summer Lovin, will chronicle how the meeting between Danny and Sandy took place. The 1978 film became of huge hit and launched John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John to stardom.

