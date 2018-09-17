Is The END Of Rocky Balboa In The Near Future?

For real….I can’t be the only person to think that Rocky needs to retire, go away, and just end.

It seems that Slyvester Stallone thinks the same thing! He claimed his next appearance as the boxer in Creed III will be his last.

Stallone’s character currently trains the son of Apollo Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. In a recent interview with RadarOnline, Sly said: “They’re ready to go onto Creed III. Then hopefully I’m gonna turn in my bucket and towel.”

Will Creed III be the final Rocky movie? While I say I hope so, I also have to admit I have never seen even 1 of the Rocky movies.