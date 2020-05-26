Is the Bourne Series Next In Line For A Reboot?

Jason Bourne might be Bourne again if the original film producer has his way.

Frank Marshall has recently said that he is looking to “restart” the Bourne films with a fresh direction. Marshall said, “I do like the Bourne series, and I do think that’s an opportunity for different filmmakers to come in now. So, I’m hoping that we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are looking.”

Matt Damon has previously said that he lacked interest in returning to the role unless director Paul Greengrass is involved. Greengrass directed The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne.

Would you want a full reboot of the series or Damon back to continue playing Bourne?