Is Taylor Swift's big reveal a fashion line?

ABC/Image Group LAWhat if Taylor Swift’s new project set to drop on April 26 isn’t music-related at all? What if it’s…a fashion line?

Refinery 29 points out that’s what some fans are now speculating after studying the clues she’s been leaving in her recent rainbow-hued Instagram posts.

On Monday, Taylor posted an image of women lined up in pastel-colored suits, holding pastel-colored bags – which many thought looked like a fashion spread. She’s also been posting up-close images of ruffles, sequins and rhinestone-detailing.

“ARE YOU BRINGING OUT A CLOTHING LINE?! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!” one fan tweeted.

While another wrote, “oh yes cmon miss spring collection.”

One fan added, “If this ends up as an announcement about a clothing line, I swear to God I—“

Of course, Taylor could very well just be teasing the aesthetic of her new era of music.

“POWER SUITS AND BRIEFCASES! This era means BUSINESS!! Ahhhhh,” another fan tweeted.

We still don't know what those images of the chickens wearing sunglasses means. But one thing’s for sure: The countdown to April 26 just got even more interesting.

