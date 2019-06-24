Is Taylor Swift trademarking her new kitten, Benjamin Button?

Valheria RochaYou’re not officially part of Taylor Swift’s cat family until you get trademarked.

After previously trademarking "Meredith & Olivia Swift” -- the names of her first two cats -- Taylor is now reportedly working on a trademark that includes her newest kitty, Benjamin Button.

According to TMZ, she has applied for a trademark of "Meredith, Olivia & Benjamin Swift." This legal move will allow her to cash in on merch featuring all three of her prized pets.

Last year, Taylor put Meredith and Olivia’s likenesses on t-shirts, earrings, pens, makeup cases and stickers, which then became available for sale on her website.

She added Benjamin to her family this year after falling in love with the kitten on the set of her music video for “ME!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.