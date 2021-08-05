Is Taylor Swift influencing her boyfriend’s TV viewing habits?

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Joe Alwyn has found himself binge-watching the U.S. version of The Office lately, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift may have played a tiny part in that.

“Well, I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m currently watching the U.S. Office, which I’ve never seen before,” the 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK during a recent interview.

Of course, Taylor has made no secret of her love for the NBC workplace comedy, which ran from 2005-2013: She even spoofed the show in a behind-the-scenes video for her 2011 song “Ours”.

Taylor has also struck up a friendship with actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, and responded to a positive review of her evermore album by posting a GIF of Dwight saying, “Thank you.”

Rainn replied jokingly, “I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?” to which Taylor responded, “Touché.”

When not binging The Office, Joe has been promoting his upcoming Netflix feature, The Last Letter From Your Lover, which also stars Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones.

