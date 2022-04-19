Is Taylor Swift collaborating with Drake? Throwback photo sparks wild ideas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

The internet is ablaze with rumors that Taylor Swift has another collaboration in the works — this time with “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake.

The reports surfaced Monday night when Drizzy shared a carousel of photos along with the caption, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” For Taylor’s Easter-egg-loving fans, they were quick to note the last snap in the slide is a throwback photo of Drake hugging her.

“Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming,” one fan speculated.

Others pointed out that, perhaps, this is related to Taylor’s re-recorded 1989 album, with one fan declaring, “He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989 era haircut!!”

Speculation is also swirling that Drake will appear on a “From the Vault” track, doubling down that there were rumors about a possible collab during the 1989 era.

Fans also cited the hilarious Apple commercials each filmed in 2016, which saw them working out to each others’ hits before having disasters at the gym.

It’s currently unknown when Taylor will drop her new and improved ﻿1989﻿ album, but most believe it’s coming soon, especially since she’s already released her version of “Wildest Dreams.” Some fans also think she subtly revealed its release date during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert a year ago last week, when Taylor displayed a “Mood board” decorated with eight hearts and nine stars, which can be read as “89.” Based on other numerical Easter eggs fans fans believe they spotted in the interview, it’s believed the album drops on Friday, May 14.

