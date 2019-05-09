Is Taylor Swift collaborating with Drake on new album?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTVTaylor Swift's new Entertainment Weekly cover shows her wearing a denim jacket covered with buttons, all of which are clues to her upcoming album. Fans are now convinced that the buttons indicate that the album will include a collaboration with Drake, and the song may have something to do with Game of Thrones.

OK, so hear us out: One of the buttons on the jacket is a photo of Drake from his "Hotline Bling" video, and that's right next to another button that says "Track 5." According to Complex, in the full interview, which isn't online yet, Taylor mentions how much she likes Drake and even quotes some of his lyrics.

To fans, that's a clear indication that Taylor has teamed up the Toronto rapper for a song which will be track five on the new album. After all, the EW article also says that the album features "a mix of old and new collaborators."

As for the Game of Thrones thing, there are quite a number of buttons related to the HBO fantasy epic on the jacket, specifically shots of the characters Arya and Sansa Stark, plus Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons.

On top of that, one fan pointed out on Twitter, "Drake mentioned arya stark at the [Billboard Music Awards] & taylor swift has been mentioning GOT in a lot of interviews lately & how the show inspires her."

The fan continued, "I feel like taylor & drake [have] a collab coming, and it's something about arya stark or game of thrones in general."

Taylor also says in the EW interview, “I love that [fans] like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful.”

Stay tuned.

