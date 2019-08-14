Is Selena Gomez starting her own beauty line?

ABC/Image Group LAIs Selena Gomez planning to follow the leads of Rihanna and Lady Gaga and start her own beauty line?

The singer has filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a namesake line of beauty products including “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils.”

The trademark was filed by Selena’s production company, July Moon Productions, on July 11. Selena has yet to comment on the potential beauty line.

Over the years, the singer and actress has been involved in numerous fashion and beauty projects. She launched her own fragrance in 2011, she teamed up with Coach on a ready-to-wear collection and a handbag and accessories line, and she’s designed a line of apparel, shoes and accessories for Puma.

Lady Gaga is launching her much-anticipated beauty line, Haus Labs, in September. Rihanna, of course, helms her super-successful Fenty Beauty line.

