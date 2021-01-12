Is Selena Gomez about to drop two Spanish-language singles?

Last month, Selena Gomez told Billboard that she had “a whole little vessel of good things coming” in the new year, and also said there was a possibility that she’d do a Spanish-language project. Now it appears as though that project is on the horizon.

Selena fans in Mexico have posted photos on social media of murals of Selena have gone up on walls in that country, along with what appear to be the titles of two singles: “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” — which translate to “At Once” and “Dance with Me.”

Someone also posted a screenshot of Selena herself “liking” a post of one of the murals on Instagram, indicating that fans are onto something.

Selena’s most recent album, Rare, just celebrated its one-year anniversary. Selena also just launched a new collection of her Rare Beauty line of makeup, and she’s busy filming the Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building.

DE UNA VEZ & BAILA CONMIGO another promo in Mexico! pic.twitter.com/O5Y1mQ2hpF — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) January 12, 2021

