Is Santa a Canadian Citizen!?

Everyone knows that Santa lives at the North Pole. But what, exactly, is his citizenship status? Apparently Canada is claiming the jolly old elf as one of their own.

Canada’s Immigration Minister recently declared that “the longstanding view of the Canadian government” is that “Santa and Mrs. Claus are Canadian citizens and reside in the North Pole”. Officials point out that Santa is always dressed in red and white, the colors of the Canadian flag. They even claim to have tax records on file – although Santa tends to pay his employees with ‘holiday cheer’.

Have you ever wondered about Santa Claus’ citizenship? Do you think he’s Canadian?