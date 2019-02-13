Is Peppa Pig Making Your Kids Talk Like A Brit?

Come on! Who hasn’t loved to speak with and English accent! I know I do all the time! It usually when I’m trying to be like Lisa Vanderpump from RHOBH….

Well parents are starting to make claims that Peppa Pig is causing their kids to adopt a British accent.

The change in accent has been named the “Peppa Effect” by a parent whose daughter began saying “mummy” after watching the series on a long flight.

Other parents have flooded social media with comments that support the “Peppa Effect” and confirm that their kids’ vocabulary even changes after watching the show.

Has your child shown signs of the “Peppa Effect?” Have you ever wanted to speak with a different accent?