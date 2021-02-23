Is Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" soundtracking Kimye's divorce?

It looks like even Kim Kardashian can appreciate a good breakup anthem.

The reality star and businesswoman is in the process of divorcing her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, so it’s no wonder a song about losing a love you thought would last forever is on her mind. On her Instagram Stories, she posted video of the view out a car window as it drives down the highway, and its soundtrack is Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License.”

The part of the song that Kim selected is the one where Olivia sings, “All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you/ But I kinda feel sorry for them/ ‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do.”

The video continues as Olivia sings, “Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one/ And I just can’t imagine how you could be so O.K. now that I’m gone.”

According to E!, the footage appears to have been shot while driving on the road between Los Angeles and Palm Springs: What gives it away, E! claims, are the windmills that can be seen. E! points out that Kim’s mom Kris Jenner has a house in La Quinta, California, which is right outside Palm Springs.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19 and has asked for joint custody of their four kids.

By Andrea Dresdale

