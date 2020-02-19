Is North West Going Into The Family Business?!

Not only does she like to join her Dad during his Sunday Services….Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North West has had her first VERY OWN concert!

The oldest of the KimYe clan held a performance for her 1st-grade classmates with her proud dad standing beside her.

North belted out lyrics to her original song, “And I’m friends with Jojo (Siwa)/ And I’m friends with Bobo/ And I’m friends with MoMo/ Not on YouTube!” while surrounded by a crowd of friends.

North was first spotted singing and dancing to her father’s Sunday Service back in 2019, she was also featured on Kanye’s “Closed On Sunday” song from his Gospel album, Jesus is King.

The 6-year-old recently appeared in a Tik Tok video with her mother, Kim, who admitted she “isn’t the best dancer.”

Who do you think will be the bigger star, North West or Beyonce and JAY-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy?