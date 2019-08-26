Is Mariah Carey set to be the new face of a British potato chip brand?

ABC/Heidi GutmanThe phrase “looking like snack” may soon be taking on a whole new meaning for Mariah Carey.

According to U.K.’s The Sun, the singer is set to become the new face of Walkers potato chips -- or "crisps," as they're called in Britain -- in a multi-million-dollar deal.

She’ll take over from the Spice Girls, who previously had an endorsement deal with the British snack company.

“Having the Spice Girls on board was a real coup for Walkers in terms of names they’d be able to work with in the future,” a source tells The Sun.

“They approached Mariah earlier this year and it’s all going through now,” the insider says, adding, “As part of the campaign, her face is going to appear on 50 million packets of [chips].”

According to the source, the company wants Mariah – widely known as the Queen of Christmas -- involved in its advertising campaign during the holiday season.

The deal is reportedly worth around $11 million.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.