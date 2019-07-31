Is Lisa Marie Presley ready to tell all about marriage to Michael Jackson?

iStock/Fedor KozyrWhat was it like to be married to Michael Jackson? According to Page Six, his first wife is ready to tell all.

Page Six claims that Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late King of Rock 'n Roll Elvis Presley, has signed a huge deal with Gallery Books worth between three and four million bucks. The book she'll write for them, a source claims, will contain "shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.”

Lisa Marie, 51, was married to Michael from 1994 to 1996, and went public with their marriage by famously kissing on the MTV Video Music Awards.

In a 1995 interview with the couple, Diane Sawyer asked about the allegations of inappropriate behavior with children that were dogging MJ at the time, and Lisa Marie defended him, saying that his relationships with children were misconstrued. "I know that he’s not like that," she said.

Asked what went wrong with their marriage by Oprah Winfrey in 2010, Lisa Marie claimed that Michael "pushed me away," saying that he chose "the drugs and the...vampires" -- by which she meant the sycophants who surrounded the King of Pop -- over her.

She also said that both her father and Michael "had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create.”

Since divorcing Michael, Lisa Marie has been married three more times, and has been open about her struggles with substance abuse. Her daughter, actress Riley Keough, has appeared in a number of movies, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, American Honey and more.

