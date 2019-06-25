Is Lil Nas X planning a Miley Cyrus collaboration?

Eric LaggAfter working with Billy Ray Cyrus on his hit "Old Town Road," which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, Lil Nas X may be moving on to the younger Cyrus generation.

The rapper posted a video of himself with Miley Cyrus, who's singing along to his latest single, "Panini." In the clip, Miley is wearing her Ashley O purple wig.

In case you're not familiar, Miley plays a pop star named Ashley O in an episode of the new season of Black Mirror, streaming now on Netflix.

"Ashley O loves Panini," Lil Nas X captioned the video.

Fans predictably went crazy for the video, begging for the two artists to work together.

"The world needs this collab," wrote one.

"LIL NAS ft. ASHLEY O PLEASE," wrote another.

"Ashley O x Lil Nas in panini remix gonna save 2019 music," added yet another.

While it remains to be seen if Lil Nas X will pull off the rare feat of collaborating with both Cyruses, his EP 7 does include a track featuring Cardi B.

