Is Lady Gaga teasing new music?

It already promises to be a big year for female artists, with new music coming from Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and — most likely — Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez. Can we add Lady Gaga to that list?

Mother Monster posted a photo of herself in the recording studio, sporting a striped sweater, no pants, tall lace-up boots and sunglasses. A different angle shows a couch nearby with a guitar and a tambourine.

Gaga’s been quiet on the music front lately, with the exception of “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” her collaboration with The Rolling Stones, which came out late last year.

The star’s latest album was her collaboration with the late Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, which released in 2021. Her last solo LP was 2020’s Chromatica, and her most recent solo track was her Oscar-nominated song from the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, “Hold My Hand.”

