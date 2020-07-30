Is Lady Gaga planning to elope?

Lady Gaga has been engaged twice, but both engagements ended before she could walk down the aisle. Now, according to a new report, Gaga is going to skip the engagement and go straight to the wedding.

An insider tells OK! that Gaga plans to elope to Las Vegas with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, who’s been her boyfriend since December of 2019.

“She’s finally found someone she can see herself spending the rest of her life with,” dishes the insider. “They’ve been talking about marriage and decided what they both want is to elope. It’s totally Gaga’s style.”

This same insider claims the couple, who made it Instagram official on Super Bowl Weekend, plan a short ceremony at a Vegas chapel, during which Gaga will sing a new song to her groom. A “wild party and some gambling” will follow.

Even the details of Gaga’s outfit are apparently known to this so-called insider: They claim, “Gaga wants to wear a hot pink dress, heels and a feather boa, and the rings are being designed as we speak by a Beverly Hills jeweler. It’ll be a fun, lively and memorable night.”

But considering that artists returning to Las Vegas to resume their residencies is something for which nobody knows the timeline, it looks like it’ll be impossible to confirm this rumor for quite some time.

By Andrea Dresdale

