Can Kelly Clarkson be busier? Yes, she can.

In between her own talk show and being a coach on The Voice, Clarkson will find some time to do a residency in Las Vegas.

The Invincible shows will run from April through September 2020 at Planet Hollywood.

The dates are limited and tickets go on sale on November 8th.

Have you made travel plans for 2020 yet? Where are you going?