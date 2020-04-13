Is Katy Perry hinting at a Las Vegas residency?

ABC/Stewart Cook

ABC/Stewart CookMany artists say they choose to do Las Vegas residencies because it keeps them in one place -- which is especially helpful if you have young children. So maybe that's why Katy Perry seems to be suggesting that she's planning a Sin City extravaganza of her own.

During her Easter Sunday Facebook Live chat, a fan named Patrick asked the star, "Any chance you’re gonna consider a Vegas residency?” Katy responded by saying, "Hey, Patrick...." and then giving a big wink.

"That one was for you," she added.

Katy is expecting a baby girl with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, later this year, and she's said that she wants to continue performing. A Vegas residency might be the perfect solution for her.

It's worth noting that a year ago, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Katy informally toured the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and was joined by Caesars Entertainment officials to discuss a possible residency. Stay tuned.

