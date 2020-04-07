Is Katy Perry going to name her baby after a beloved family member?

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageNow that we know that Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby girl, we can all start speculating on a name. Well, according to one source, Katy plans to choose a name that honors a late family member.

Katy's fans may remember that her beloved grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, died on March 9 at the ripe old age of 99. The gossip podcast Naughty but Nice with Rob Shuter cites a source that claims that Katy, who was able to tell her Ann she was pregnant before she passed, will name her daughter after her.

The source claims that the baby may be named Ann, Pearl, Hudson, or all three.

After Ann passed, Katy wrote on Instagram, "My mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth...My heart hopes so."

She also credited her grandmother for her own "wit, authenticity, stubbornness, fighter spirit and style."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.