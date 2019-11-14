Is Justin Bieber trademarking "R&Bieber" for a new album and tour?

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCIs Justin Bieber rebranding himself as an R&B singer?

Last month, the singer shared a post on Instagram that said, simply, “R&Bieber,” and now, according to TMZ, Justin's team is trademarking the phrase “R&Bieber” for "entertainment services," including live musical performances and production of sound recordings, as well as for merch and film.

The same day he posted "R&Bieber" on Instagram, he also shared another post, telling his followers that "if this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas."

We don’t know for sure if the album is coming that soon – as of now the post has close to 12 million likes -- but Justin appears to be gearing up for…something.

TMZ also reports that he was spotted at dance rehearsals Wednesday, because he's apparently started prepping for an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced tour. Sources tells TMZ he could hit the road as early as next summer.

Justin’s last album, Purpose, came out in 2015. Since then, of course, he's released a string of collaborations and one-off singles including his current hit, "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay, and his duet with Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care."

