Is Justin Bieber releasing a new album this year? Um, maybe?

iStock/TalajWhile Justin Bieber's been making plenty of guest appearances on records for the past few years, there's been no official word about a new album from the "Sorry" singer. But in an Instagram Live video captured by fans, Justin appears to reveal that he's putting out a new record in 2019.

It's kind of hard to tell, though, because his conversation is sort of scattered; he delivers the news while riding around a kitchen wearing hover skates, presumably being filmed by his wife, Hailey.

"Putting out an album this year!" he declares.

We then hear a voice, which we assume is Hailey's, saying, "This year meaning....?"

"Should I put out an album this year?" he abruptly blurts.

"...before 2020?" Hailey continues.

"Or...should I do it this year?" Justin asks.

"Babe, you already are doing it this year," says Hailey. To which Justin replies, "What?"

"I thought you already were doing it this year," she prompts.

"Oh, you just wanna split it?" he responds.

"O.K., I won't say anything else," says Hailey.

"Album coming out this year, another song coming out...soon," he adds.

"I feel like everybody hates when you say 'soon,' because then they never know when it's gonna happen," says Hailey.

"Legit, though, like, this year," Justin insists

Looks like we'll just have to stay tuned.

Justin's last album was 2015's Purpose. Since then, he's appeared as a featured guest on hits like "Cold Water," "Let Me Love You," "2U, "Despacito," "I'm the One," "No Brainer" and "I Don't Care," as well as a remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." He also just released a new single with country duo Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours."

