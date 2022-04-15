Is Justin Bieber performing at Coachella as a surprise guest?

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

Justin Bieber isn’t scheduled to perform at Coachella — or is he?

According to TMZ, the Grammy winner will be crashing his “Peaches” collaborator Daniel Caesar‘s opening night set as a special guest. According to the outlet’s spies, Justin will take the stage to perform a rendition of their smash hit.

That begs to question if their third collaborator, Giveon, will also make an entrance. So far, no word if that will happen.

Either way, Justin does have a gap in his schedule that would allow him to fly out to California and sneak into the music festival. The singer is currently on his Justice World Tour and is resting up after performing in Miami on Wednesday night. He isn’t scheduled to hit the road again until Tuesday, where he’ll resume his tour in Cincinnati.

Should he show up, this won’t be the first time Justin unexpectedly crashes Coachella. He previously joined “One More Time” singer Ariana Grande on stage in 2019 following the cancellation of his tour at the time.

Coachella, which tapped Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Billie Eilish as its headliners, kicks off tonight. The festival runs Friday through Sunday on both the weekends of April 15 through April 17, and again on April 22 and April 24.

