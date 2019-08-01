Is Justin Bieber making music with Kanye West?

Justin Bieber's been in collaboration mode this year, joining Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella, releasing a single with Ed Sheeran, singing on a charity single by Lil Dicky and contributing to a Billie Eilish remix of "bad guy." Now it seems that his next collab may be with Kanye West.

On Wednesday, Justin posted a photo of himself crouching next to Kanye on a reflective floor with spotlights above him. He captioned it with a quote from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's song "Drowning": "Every where that I go it’s a light show I’m surrounded bust down bust down bust down bust down bust down bish I’m drownin."

He then posted a couple of additional photos of himself and Kanye in the same location, except this time, they're joined by Ray Romulus, of the production team The Stereotypes. He captioned that one, "It's lit."

Fans are convinced the photos prove that Justin and Kanye are making music together, and that the shots are from the set of a music video, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Last week on Twitter, Justin teased that there was "some good music coming."

Justin posted a photo of himself on Thursday with the caption, "It ain't worth it if you don't work."

