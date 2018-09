NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Janet Jackson attends the "Made For Now" release party at Samsung 837 on August 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson said she would love to collaborate with H.E.R, Daniel Caeser and that she is not opposed to working with Justin Bieber.

She said, I’m not opposed to working with Justin. I’ve heard his music. I think he’s talented.

Would you be excited for a Janet Jackson and Justin Bieber Collab? Which of your favorite artists would you want to see get together for a musical collaboration?