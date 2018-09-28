Is Horror Movie “Halloween” Part Of The #MeToo Movement?

JAMIE LEE CURTIS seems to think so. She says the new “Halloween” fits right into the #MeToo era. Quote, “Clearly this movie will be another voice in that same chorus of women taking back their stories.”

She says, quote, “I do not believe that [the writers] were looking at it as a way of incorporating the #MeToo movement into this retelling or revisiting of this story.

“I think it is the natural occurrence of a zeitgeist, of a change, of a shift in thought and action which comes from these moments of tremendous cultural change.

“Clearly this movie will be another voice in that same chorus of women taking back their stories, saying, ‘We are not that story, we have arrived, and we will be the ones that write our own stories.'”

And this whole time I thought it was just a fictional story/movie about a fake murder in 1963, and a fake prison break, a fake murderous madman and fake sequel after sequel. Little did I know.

“Halloween” comes out on October 19th.