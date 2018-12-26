Is “Holmes and Watson” The Worst Movie Of 2018?

The reviews are in for the comedy movie “Holmes and Watson” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, and they’re not good.

The film, which is based on the characters Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson, was released on Christmas Day and according to critics is nothing like “Step Brothers.” “It succeeds in only one respect,” says a critic at AVclub.com. “As a Christmas Day release that wasn’t screened in advance for critics, it managed to avoid the list of worst films of 2018. It belongs at the top.” Ouch.

I normally like crappy movies so I still think I’m going to check this out! Did you have plans on seeing “Holmes and Watson?” When you hear bad reviews of a film does that make you want to see them even more? -Suits