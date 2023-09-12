Is Harry Styles the sexiest musician? Vote now in ‘People”s Sexiest Man Alive poll

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

People will crown one hottie the Sexiest Men Alive later this fall, but readers can have their say now.

The publication is asking fans to vote on who they feel is the Sexiest Man Alive, in a variety of different categories. Under “Who is the sexiest musician,” you have four choices: Harry Styles — duh — plus Bad Bunny, country star Tim McGraw and rapper Future.

You can also vote for sexiest TV star, sexiest blockbuster star, sexiest TikTok star, sexiest athlete and even sexiest Ken. And there’s an entire category that asks you to choose which version of Pedro Pascal is the sexiest: in Narcos, in The Last of Us, in The Mandalorian or in real life.

It’s not clear if readers’ votes will go toward choosing the ultimate Sexiest Man Alive; the lucky guy will be revealed on November 8.

