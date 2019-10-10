Is Harry Styles teasing new music with cryptic posters?

iStock/Talaj

If new Harry Styles music is on the way, he's being very cryptic about it.

Mysterious black-and-white posters have been popping up in London and New York that read, "DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?" Fans think the posters have something to do with Harry, even though the billboards don’t include his name.

Why? Because the posters also include the acronym “TPWK” for "treat people with kindness," a slogan that Harry featured on the merch from his last tour. They also have the logo of Harry’s record label, Columbia Records.

And the final clue: Harry tweeted the word “Do” last week with no explanation, and many fans think it’s related to the title on the posters.

The One Direction singer's self-titled debut solo album came out in 2017. Back in August, Harry covered Rolling Stone and told the mag his next collection of songs would be about “having sex and feeling sad.”

