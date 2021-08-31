Is Elton John announcing a superstar duets project?

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has announced that he’s, well, making an announcement tomorrow. And from some of the hints he’s posted on social media, it seems like it could be some kind of duets project.

On his Instagram stories, Elton has posted a sparkling rhinestone star graphic, and on top of that, various names are displayed, including Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, rappers Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X, country star Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, British act Years & Years, alt-rockers Gorillaz, British singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama and American pop duo Surfaces.

In the past year and a half, Elton has released singles with Years & Years, Rina Sawayama, Gorillaz and Surfaces. He’s very friendly with Brandi Carlile, and he’s just worked on a Metallica cover song with Miley Cyrus. In addition, in the past, he and Charlie Puth have both referred to some sort of collaboration they did. And of course, Dua Lipa and Elton just released their new single “Cold Heart.”

As for Nicks, Minaj, Wonder, Lil Nas X, Vedder and Jimmie Allen, well, Elton pretty much knows everyone, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s worked with those folks too.

Based on the artists involved, it’s likely that the project will collect all the collaborations Elton’s done since the pandemic, along with some newly recorded tracks.

In 1993, Elton released an album called Duets that featured him collaborating with the likes of Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Wonder, George Michael, the late Little Richard and Leonard Cohen, and more.

