Is Demi Lovato lawyering up over Max Ehrich?

Ever since Demi Lovato broke off her engagement to Max Ehrich, his behavior has been concerning to some, the object of ridicule by others, and exasperating to Demi herself. Now, she may take legal action.

Max, who claimed that he found out about their breakup via a “tabloid” — which Demi’s team denies — has been constantly posting on social media about the situation, including begging Demi’s fans to stop bullying him. His latest move: He was photographed appearing to be crying on the same beach where he proposed to the singer.

Now, a source tells E! that Demi is “is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone,” explaining, “He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

A few weeks ago, a different source told E!, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

