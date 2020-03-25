Is Demi Lovato dating 'Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich?

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessIt may not be the best time to be newly dating someone – given the COVID-19 social distancing rules – but People confirms that Demi Lovato is seeing someone new.

The singer is reportedly dating Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. The two have been exchanging flirty messages on social media.

Ehrich has posted videos on Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with Demi’s dogs Batman and Ella and on Tuesday, Demi reacted to a shirtless photo of himself, showing off his six-pack.

“when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay. have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned it.

Demi liked the photo and commented, “Fine by me…”

She also liked a photo he posted of meme of two people kissing with face masks on that said “When love is real, it finds a way." It was captioned "a mi amor," which is Spanish for, "to my love."

Earlier today it was reported that Demi's pal Ariana Grande may have a new boo too: real estate agent Dalton Gomez. He has similarly popped up on Ari's Instagram feed hanging with her dogs.

So far, neither singer has confirmed their respective relationship status.

