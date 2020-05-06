Is Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Coming To An End?

Now that binging is the norm, Jerry Seinfeld wants you to know that his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is likely done.

“We haven’t planned anything with that show, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point,” Seinfeld said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Surprisingly, Jerry also feels that way about stand-up specials after he didn’t get back on the stage for 22 years.

Seinfeld can currently be seen on Netflix in his new standup special “23 Hours to Kill.” Did you ever watch “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee?”