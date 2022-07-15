Is Bruno Mars a good bartender? Watch him pour shots in Cleveland

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

What would you do if Bruno Mars were your bartender? Some lucky patrons in Cleveland got to find out.

The venue, Rum Runners in The Flats, shared a video of the hitmaker handing out drinks and declaring himself the “best Bartender In Ohio.” He was there to serve up a round of shots of the luxury rum line SelvaRey Rum.

“We were stoked to host @brunomars and @selvareyrum last night!! Who knew Bruno had some killer bartending skills?” the venue raved in the caption.

Additional footage was shared by I’m From Cleveland’s Instagram account that showed that — maybe — Bruno wasn’t all that behind the bar.

Of course, while the Grammy winner thinks he’s smashing it out of the park — bargoers were a little too honest about his pouring technique. The problem was that he was a little too careful not to spill, so he took his time pouring from the bottle.

When Bruno asks one woman if he’s “good at it,” the honest patron goes, “Nah.” Without missing a beat, Bruno laughs and says, “Thanks!”

Hopefully, he dusts up his skills before heading to Sin City, where he’s slated to start a Las Vegas residency on August 3.

