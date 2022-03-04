Is Britney Spears married to Sam Asghari?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Is Britney Spears about to share some happy news?

In two separate posts on Instagram, the singer refers to her longtime love Sam Asghari as her “husband,” leading many to speculate that the two might already be hitched.

Britney posted a black-and-white photo of Sam Friday in honor of his 28th birthday, captioning it, “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

In a previous post from hours earlier, she shared a video of baby turtles and wrote that her “husband” Sam had sent it to her.

On Thursday, Britney was still referring to Sam as her fiancé in another happy birthday post, where she gushed, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

The two announced their engagement in September of last year.

