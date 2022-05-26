Is Britney Spears being “wooed” for a new Las Vegas residency?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Will Las Vegas lose Celine Dion, only to gain Britney Spears? Entertainment Tonight reports that because Céline Dion has yet to reschedule her planned series of shows there, Sin City would love to have Britney back for a new residency.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight, “There is definitely some wooing happening in Vegas to get Britney Spears back for a residency.” The source explains that The Genting Group, who own Resorts World, “have deep pockets, which is part of the reason they were able to secure Céline Dion, but because of Céline’s recent cancellation, Resorts World would love to have Britney now.”

As previously reported, Céline postponed her Resorts World residency last year due to “severe muscle spasms,” and recently pushed her European tour dates to 2023 for the same reason. That leaves a hole in the schedule, which Resorts World would like to fill with a new Britney show.

“If they were to get Britney, the assumption is she will want a bump in compensation, so it could be expensive for them, but everyone is interested in having her return to the Vegas Strip,” the source said.

You may recall that in 2018, Britney announced she was set to do a new residency called Domination at Park MGM, which would have made her the highest-paid performer on the Strip. That show was canceled it in early January 2019 after her father suffered a serious health issue.

Since her conservatorship was terminated, Britney has indicated that she’s not interested in performing, but just a few days ago, she and her fiance Sam Asghari were wined and dined at Resorts World, which projected a massive photo of her on the side of the property with the words “Resorts World Loves Britney.”

