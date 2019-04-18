Is Bebe Rexha's plan for a curvy girls clothing line "Meant to Be?"

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageEarlier this year, Bebe Rexha revealed that some designers refused to dress her for the Grammys because they considered the singer, who's a sixe 6-8, to be "too big." But now, after the outpouring of support she received -- not to mention the gorgeous red Monsoori ballgown she ended up wearing -- Bebe thinks she'd like to help other curvy women by creating her own line of clothing.

"Yeah, I've been working on some stuff," she tells ABC Radio. "Growing up, I remember especially when J.Lo had her jeans and I bought them and they fit me perfectly and I was like, 'Ah!' And then they stopped making them and I was like, 'I need these jeans again!'"

"So I really wanna make clothes for girls who have curves," she adds. "Like, hopefully, jeans or something. That's like my goal."



Bebe, whose current hit is "Last Hurrah," will be appearing at a number of festivals throughout the summer, starting May 5 with SunFest in West Palm Beach, FL.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.