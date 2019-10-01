Is Adele dating British rapper Skepta?

iStock/Oruj HummatovIs Adele saying “Hello” to a new romance?

According to U.K.’s The Sun, following her split from husband Simon Konecki in April, the singer has been dating British rapper Skepta.

They’ve reportedly been chatting regularly and have been on a number of dates. Adele also celebrated the rapper’s 37th birthday during a night out in London less than two weeks ago.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” a source tells The Sun. “They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.”

The source adds, “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

The two musicians both hail from the Tottenham section of London and have known each other for years. Back in 2016, Adele tweeted a photo of Skepta and captioned it, “Tottenham Boy” alongside a heart emoji. He retweeted it and wrote “love you.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.