Is a new Camila Cabello song on the way?

ABC/Image Group LA

Camilizers -- get ready for a new era.

On Wednesday afternoon, Camilla Cabello posted a video of herself singing a brief snippet of what appears to be a new song.

"You really really know me/the future and the old me/all of the mazes and the madness in my mind/You really really love me," she sings.

Fans responded enthusiastically, with some cheering "CC2 is coming!" in reference to the singer's second solo album. Others demanded that Camila "release the album" now. More claimed they were "screaming" and that they "can't breathe," among other typical stan reactions.

If Camila does release a new song, it'll be her first solo new music since her #1 debut solo album Camila, which came out in January of 2018 and featured the hits "Havana" and "Never Be the Same." She currently has a single with Mark Ronson, "Find U Again."

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.