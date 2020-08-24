Is a baby in the future for Hailey and Justin Bieber? Dwayne Johnson certainly thinks so

With celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry, Lea Michele and Sophie Turner all welcoming babies this year, it’s only natural that speculation has fallen upon Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber as to when they’ll be welcoming a little one of their own.

The two sent their fanbase into a frenzy on Sunday when the “Yummy” singer shared several snaps that show him cuddling his “squishy” newborn niece, Iris Elle Aronow.

“My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever,” Bieber, 26, gushed in the caption. The slideshow shows the smitten singer cooing over the newborn. “She’s so precious,” he added.

With that, fans were quick to view this as a premonition of the “Sorry” singer’s immediate future with Hailey, with many commenting how natural Bieber looks with a baby in his arms.

One such person was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who not only remarked how great of a father he thinks Justin would be, he also tossed in his own prediction of what next year will bring the two.

“This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021,” the Jumanji star prophesied, adding in a winking and fist bump emoji.

Of course, Justin’s sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin only added fuel to the fire by attesting just how great he is with children, commenting below Johnson’s “She wuuuuuvs her uncle Justin.”



Hailey also shared a photo of her meeting her little niece for the first time on Sunday. The snap, which she shared on her Instagram stories, was captioned “Aunties girl” and showed the model, 23, cradling Iris close to her chest and carefully supporting her tiny head.

Iris was born on August 17.

By Megan Stone

