Invasion of the 20-year-olds: 24kGoldn & Noah Cyrus to make 'NYRE'debuts tonight

Noah: Noam Galai/Getty Images; 24kGoldn: ABC

24kGoldn is in the “Mood” to make his debut tonight on ABC on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He and his musical partner Iann Dior will perform their number-one hit on the legendary show, and 24k says he just can’t believe he got the gig.

“It’s so mind-blowing to me that, I’m here at 20 years old as part of Rockin’ Eve because I really been watching this for, like, the last, I feel like, 20 years of my life!” he tells ABC Audio.

“Every New Year’s almost, I think, we watched the ball drop with my family or with my friends or in some situation,” he adds. “And now I’m the person performing…and I know that there’s going to be someone out there like me that’s going to get inspired by it…that’s pretty cool!”

2020’s been a big year for the artist born Golden Landis Von Jones: “Mood” spent six weeks at number-one.

“Me and Iann, we’re just a dynamic duo,” he tells ABC Audio. “We hung out so many times before, trying to make a song, that when we did make a song, it just came so effortlessly and so naturally.”

He laughs, “We’re both stylish. We’re both some ladies men, so you know, I think we relate on a lot of different levels!”

Another 20-year-old will also be performing on tonight’s show: Noah Cyrus.

“I’ve always watched it every year, so I’m super-excited to be part of this,” she gushes. “I never thought that I would be doing it…It’s definitely a crazy world we’re in right now,” says Miley‘s little sister.



By the way, Miley is also performing on the show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.